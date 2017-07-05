SYN 90.7
This Week On The Shortlist: Inspiration all around – say hello to Byron Bay’s Tora
On this instalment of The Shortlist, Ro catches up with electronic group Tora.
Recorded on location at Howler – just hours before their show, we talk about the production of debut album Take A Rest and what the band’s journey has been like.
Tora are Jo Loewenthal, Jai Piccone, Thorne Davis and Shaun Johnston. Jai and Jo join us for this interview.
Connect with Tora: Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud.
