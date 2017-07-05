The Shortlist

SYN 90.7

This Week On The Shortlist: Inspiration all around – say hello to Byron Bay's Tora

IMG_6019
Listen to Episode

On this instalment of The Shortlist, Ro catches up with electronic group Tora.

Recorded on location at Howler – just hours before their show, we talk about the production of debut album Take A Rest and what the band’s journey has been like.

Tora are Jo Loewenthal, Jai Piccone, Thorne Davis and Shaun Johnston. Jai and Jo join us for this interview.

Connect with Tora: Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud.

 

July 5th 2017
Read more by Ro Flack
Category:
Tags: ,
