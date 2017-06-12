The Shortlist

SYN 90.7

This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Belle Haven; honest, raw and moving forward

belle haven
Listen to Episode

We can all take a lesson out of Belle Haven‘s book when it comes to rising from hardship. They’ve been through the ringer more times than most, but it is the brutal honesty that flows through their music and the community they’ve created that has continued to see fans flocking to the band.

With their second album, You, Me and Everything In Between due out this Friday June 16, vocalist David and guitarist Daniel sat down for an in-depth and upfront look at everything Belle Haven. From their inception to their upcoming release, and all the ups and downs along the way.

Connect with Belle Haven: Facebook // Twitter // Instagram // Youtube // Bandcamp.

June 12th 2017
Read more by Gloria Brancatisano
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Shortlist

A&B_Blue_Wall-11 - LEAD SHOT
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Reading rockers The Amazons

Reading four-piece The Amazons have been on the rise over the last two years, making a name for themselves throughout the UK with […]

pressclub
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Melbourne punks Press Club

Live snaps by Ro Flack Bursting onto the scene is just what local newcomers Press Club did when they dropped their debut […]

Exhibitionist
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Kirsty Tickle’s solo venture, Exhibitionist

An incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist and prolific performer, Kirsty Tickle is an absolute force. She joined us on The Shortlist to talk about […]

Related Content

kk
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Northern Territory four piece Kardajala Kirridarra

SMACK TALK - EPISODE THREE

Smack Talk - Episode Two