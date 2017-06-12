SYN 90.7
This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Belle Haven; honest, raw and moving forward
We can all take a lesson out of Belle Haven‘s book when it comes to rising from hardship. They’ve been through the ringer more times than most, but it is the brutal honesty that flows through their music and the community they’ve created that has continued to see fans flocking to the band.
With their second album, You, Me and Everything In Between due out this Friday June 16, vocalist David and guitarist Daniel sat down for an in-depth and upfront look at everything Belle Haven. From their inception to their upcoming release, and all the ups and downs along the way.
