This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Machine Age; one of Brisbane’s most exciting artists

Even if you don’t know his name, you’ve definitely heard a record he has worked on. Adrian Mauro, the face behind Machine Age, has had a hand in records from bands including Big Scary and BANFF.

A couple of years before releasing his debut single Chivalry in 2015, Mauro stepped out of the studio and away from his band, diving head first into a non-stop touring schedule as a solo artist — packed with guitar, samplers and loop pedals galore.

His sparse release output (three singles in total) doesn’t mean Mauro is lazy, instead there is very thought out reasoning behind the Machine Age plan. Don’t let me tell you though, hear all about it from his mouth.