SYN 90.7
This Week On The Shortlist: Reading rockers The Amazons
Reading four-piece The Amazons have been on the rise over the last two years, making a name for themselves throughout the UK with their endless riffs, hooky choruses and relentless touring schedule.
After making it onto just about every ‘Artist to watch list in 2017’, they caught our attention and with their debut self-titled album connecting with audiences around the world, we thought it was time to find out a little more.
Lead vocalist Matt Thomson joined Gloria to discuss the band’s formation, why they’ll never sway from their sound and heading into the studio with Aussie-expat Catherine Marks.
Connect with The Amazons: Facebook // Website // Soundcloud // Twitter
Gloria Brancatisano
June 6th 2017Read more by Gloria Brancatisano
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: matt thomson, Reading, shortlist, the amazons, UK
More by The Shortlist
This Week On The Shortlist: Melbourne punks Press Club
Live snaps by Ro Flack Bursting onto the scene is just what local newcomers Press Club did when they dropped their debut […]
This Week On The Shortlist: Kirsty Tickle’s solo venture, Exhibitionist
An incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist and prolific performer, Kirsty Tickle is an absolute force. She joined us on The Shortlist to talk about […]
This Week On The Shortlist: Northern Territory four piece Kardajala Kirridarra
On the first day of National Reconciliation Week, Gloria and Ro were joined by Eleanor Dixon, vocalist and songwriter of Indigenous four […]