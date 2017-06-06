This Week On The Shortlist: Reading rockers The Amazons

Reading four-piece The Amazons have been on the rise over the last two years, making a name for themselves throughout the UK with their endless riffs, hooky choruses and relentless touring schedule.

After making it onto just about every ‘Artist to watch list in 2017’, they caught our attention and with their debut self-titled album connecting with audiences around the world, we thought it was time to find out a little more.

Lead vocalist Matt Thomson joined Gloria to discuss the band’s formation, why they’ll never sway from their sound and heading into the studio with Aussie-expat Catherine Marks.

Connect with The Amazons: Facebook // Website // Soundcloud // Twitter