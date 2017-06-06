The Shortlist

SYN 90.7

This Week On The Shortlist: Reading rockers The Amazons

A&B_Blue_Wall-11 - LEAD SHOT
Listen to Episode

Reading four-piece The Amazons have been on the rise over the last two years, making a name for themselves throughout the UK with their endless riffs, hooky choruses and relentless touring schedule.

After making it onto just about every ‘Artist to watch list in 2017’, they caught our attention and with their debut self-titled album connecting with audiences around the world, we thought it was time to find out a little more.

Lead vocalist Matt Thomson joined Gloria to discuss the band’s formation, why they’ll never sway from their sound and heading into the studio with Aussie-expat Catherine Marks.

Connect with The Amazons: Facebook // Website // Soundcloud // Twitter

June 6th 2017
Read more by Gloria Brancatisano
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Shortlist

pressclub
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Melbourne punks Press Club

Live snaps by Ro Flack Bursting onto the scene is just what local newcomers Press Club did when they dropped their debut […]

Exhibitionist
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Kirsty Tickle’s solo venture, Exhibitionist

An incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist and prolific performer, Kirsty Tickle is an absolute force. She joined us on The Shortlist to talk about […]

kk
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Northern Territory four piece Kardajala Kirridarra

On the first day of National Reconciliation Week, Gloria and Ro were joined by Eleanor Dixon, vocalist and songwriter of Indigenous four […]

Related Content

photographer-andreas-grieger-2
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Gavin Ross

dyslexie-1-2.png
Logo203.jpg
Textual Healing

Christian Boer: Dyslexie font

siancampbell_headshot.png
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Sian Campbell: "We Three"