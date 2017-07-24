SYN 90.7
This Week On The Shortlist: Relocation and collaboration, meet Elkkle
Elkkle is Callum Baker, a 22 year old producer and songwriter based in Melbourne. It was in 2015 that he first made waves, collaborating with fellow producer and songwriter Woodes. It was in late 2016 however, that he emerged as a solo artist.
From an early age Callum was interested in music, but in school and later university he started to develop a keen interest in technology. It eventually all came together, and he evolved as an electronic musician.
Connect with Elkkle: Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud // triple j Unearthed
