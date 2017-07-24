The Shortlist

SYN 90.7

This Week On The Shortlist: Relocation and collaboration, meet Elkkle

elkkle-dont-look-down-premiere
Listen to Episode

Elkkle is Callum Baker, a 22 year old producer and songwriter based in Melbourne. It was in 2015 that he first made waves, collaborating with fellow producer and songwriter Woodes. It was in late 2016 however, that he emerged as a solo artist.

From an early age Callum was interested in music, but in school and later university he started to develop a keen interest in technology. It eventually all came together, and he evolved as an electronic musician.

Connect with Elkkle: Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud // triple j Unearthed

July 24th 2017
Read more by Ro Flack
Category:
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Shortlist

courtship
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Find the sunshine with LA-based duo courtship.

Courtship is Eli Hirsch and Micah Gordon. Two songwriters and producers who found themselves together in Los Angeles while performing with Bloodboy, […]

unnamed
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Get to know Ayla, a unique local voice

It’s been a big couple of years for Ayla. The Sunshine Coast / Brisbane songwriter has been honing her craft since the release […]

IMG_6019
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Inspiration all around – say hello to Byron Bay’s Tora

On this instalment of The Shortlist, Ro catches up with electronic group Tora. Recorded on location at Howler – just hours before their show, […]

Related Content

ma
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Machine Age; one of Brisbane's most exciting artists

belle haven
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Belle Haven; honest, raw and moving forward

kk
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Northern Territory four piece Kardajala Kirridarra