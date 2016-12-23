SYN 90.7
Week Twenty – Max Quinn
It’s the Liner Notes season finale bb! What a ride, hey. In the studio this week is musician and Triple J Unearthed community producer Max Quinn. Among many other topics, we unpack the Unearthed machine and talk about the challenges of stringing together freelance work.
This episode discusses mental illness. If you or someone you know needs assistance you can reach out to Beyond Blue or Lifeline (13 11 14).
Playlist
- Moment In The Sun - Clem Snide
- Happy Healthy Citizen Of The Developed World Blues - Ball Park Music
- Aside - The Weakerthans
- Drive - Gretta Ray