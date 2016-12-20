The Weekly Buffet with Serpaz & Smithies Episode 6

The man, the myth, the legend Will ‘Smithies’ Smithies returned to the buffet of the weekly variety to dish up some of his best advice of attracting women using some of the most simplest ingredients these unimaginable, debatable, hardly digestible “superfoods” will help the everyday guy but the ultimate juggernaut. The scientists, innovators and architects of the Weekly Buffet have brought the best technology from our breakfast tables all the way to the airports, that’s right the new self-drivable, crowd dodging, speedy demon and slickly stylish suitcase is taking the tarmac by storm!! The Merriam-Webster Dictionary has shared some of the most frequently searched words on its site since last week’s presidential election, and the list may or may not surprise you and we look at the four letter that created the greatest Australian tourism ad for the Northern Territory. In our popular segment ‘I am a legend’ our legend of the week was again in animal form this story will inspire your dogs more than a bone! In the encore of our new segment ‘Dat’s A Good Question’ we delved into the most rhetoric, ridiculous and non-sensical questions the mongols had to offer, join the gentlemen the riveting sixth edition of the Weekly Buffet.

