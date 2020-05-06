SYN Podcasts
Your weekly does of good news.
From athletes workouts to dressing up for bin day, this week’s good news correspondent, Brendan Bachman brings you a bulletin of good vibes.
The Happydemic is a new podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic
Dylan Storer
May 6th 2020Read more by Dylan Storer
