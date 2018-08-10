SYN 90.7
The Weekly Wrap 10.08.18
In this week’s show we take a look at why players are so angry at the proposed AFLW fixture and Bethany’s latest book obsession. Plus we find out why a small foundation was suddenly awarded almost half a billion dollars by the government.
(0.00) Headlines; (4.35) Great Barrier Reef Foundation Funding; (8.10) Jacinda Arden’s return to work; (11.58) Hot or Not; (18.14) AFLW Fixture; (22.40) Big Little Lies Review; (27.50) Do we expect too much from celebrities?
See the full playlist from the show below:
- Don’t Leave Me Alone – David Guetta feat. Anne-Marie
- Trip – Ella Mai
- Peach – Broods
- History – Olivia Holt
- Too Much Time Together – San Cisco
- Bodies – Wafia
The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.
We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.
Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.
