The Weekly Wrap 10.08.18

In this week’s show we take a look at why players are so angry at the proposed AFLW fixture and Bethany’s latest book obsession. Plus we find out why a small foundation was suddenly awarded almost half a billion dollars by the government.

(0.00) Headlines; (4.35) Great Barrier Reef Foundation Funding; (8.10) Jacinda Arden’s return to work; (11.58) Hot or Not; (18.14) AFLW Fixture; (22.40) Big Little Lies Review; (27.50) Do we expect too much from celebrities?

See the full playlist from the show below:

Don’t Leave Me Alone – David Guetta feat. Anne-Marie Trip – Ella Mai Peach – Broods History – Olivia Holt Too Much Time Together – San Cisco Bodies – Wafia

Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.