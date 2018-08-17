THE WEEKLY WRAP 17.08.18

On this week’s show we take a look at the lack of diversity in Hollywood following the hype for the new movie “Crazy, Rich Asians,” and whether we will survive next week according to our horoscopes. Plus we have our own Bachelor Sweep in wake of this week’s premiere.

(0.00) Headlines; (5.20) What is NEG?; (9.00) Why Senator Fraser Anning’s comments are so wrong; (15.50) Bachelor Australia sweep; (22.35) What reality dating show would you go on?; (27:30) Crazy, Rich Asians and Hollywood’s diversity problem; (33.10) Will we survive next week?



See the full playlist from the show below:

Bellyache – Billie Eilish Animal – Troye Sivan I O U – You Met at Six Thunderclouds – Sia, Labrinth & Diplo Growing Pains – Alessia Cara I’m Good – Wafia Hunger – Florence and the Machine

The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.

We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.

Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.