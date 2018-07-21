SYN 90.7

The Weekly Wrap 20.07.18

In this week’s episode we look at the dark side of the World Cup, the struggles of the first week back at uni and how we can beat #europetrip fomo without leaving Melbourne.

See the full playlist from the show below:

  1. Summertime Magic – Childish Gambino
  2. All Loved Up – Amy Shark
  3. Black Magic – Baker Boy & Dallas Wood
  4. Eastside – Benny Blanco ft Hallsee & Khalid
  5. Bad Idea – Theia
  6. 16 Steps – Martin Jense & Olivia Holt
  7. Supercut – Lorde
  8. Don’t Matter To Me – Drake & Michael Jackson

The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.

We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.

Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.

July 21st 2018
