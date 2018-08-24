SYN 90.7
The Weekly Wrap 24.08.18
On this week’s show we explain what on earth is going on with Australia’s Prime Minister, evaluate our ongoing Bachelor Sweep and discuss our favourite new rom-com.
Plus, as always, we’ll give you all the news headlines you need.
____________________________________________________________________________
The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.
We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.
Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.
Featured Image: Scott Morrison
Sarah Booth
August 24th 2018Read more by Sarah Booth
