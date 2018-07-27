SYN 90.7
The Weekly Wrap 27.07.18
In this week’s show we look at the controversy surrounding Channel Ten’s male dominated pilot week, review Mama Mia and ask ourselves has technology has gone too far?
See the full playlist from the show below:
- Ocean – Martin Garrix & Khalid
- Groceries- Mallrat
- you should see me in a crown- Billie Eilish
- Feels like Summer- Childish Gambino
- Don’t Trust Myself- Robinson
- Try Me- The Weeknd
__________________________________________________________________________
