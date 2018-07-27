SYN 90.7

The Weekly Wrap 27.07.18

In this week’s show we look at the controversy surrounding Channel Ten’s male dominated pilot week, review Mama Mia and ask ourselves has technology has gone too far?

See the full playlist from the show below:

  1. Ocean – Martin Garrix & Khalid
  2. Groceries- Mallrat
  3. you should see me in a crown- Billie Eilish
  4. Feels like Summer- Childish Gambino
  5. Don’t Trust Myself- Robinson
  6. Try Me- The Weeknd

__________________________________________________________________________

The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.

We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.

Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.

July 27th 2018
Read more by Sarah Booth
Category:
Topics:
Tags:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Weekly Wrap

The Weekly Wrap

The Weekly Wrap 20.07.18

In this week’s episode we look at the dark side of the World Cup, the struggles of the first week back at […]

Related Content

DSC00081
icket to freedom
The Edge

Strong Opinions at Kimberley Parliamentary Hearing

Live Export Debate
icket to freedom
The Edge

Labor Pledges Live Sheep Export Ban - What About Cattle?

Michael McIntyre is returning to Melbourne.

Why is Michael McIntyre coming to Melbourne?