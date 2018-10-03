The Weekly Wrap 28.09.18

On today’s show we look back at AFL’s “Night of Night’s,” give you our tips for the 2018 AFL Grand Final and walk you through why the ABC’s chairman resigned.

Plus why Netflix’s latest show, the Innocents, has Sarah hooked.

See the full playlist from the show below:

Talia – King Princess Nothing to Regret – Robinson Back Together – Loote Everybody But You – Thundamentals Clumsy Love – Thelma Plum Hush – Eves Karydas One Big Nothing – CLOVES

Featured Image: AAP: Julian Smith