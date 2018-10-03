SYN 90.7
The Weekly Wrap 28.09.18
On today’s show we look back at AFL’s “Night of Night’s,” give you our tips for the 2018 AFL Grand Final and walk you through why the ABC’s chairman resigned.
Plus why Netflix’s latest show, the Innocents, has Sarah hooked.
See the full playlist from the show below:
- Talia – King Princess
- Nothing to Regret – Robinson
- Back Together – Loote
- Everybody But You – Thundamentals
- Clumsy Love – Thelma Plum
- Hush – Eves Karydas
- One Big Nothing – CLOVES
Featured Image: AAP: Julian Smith
Sarah Booth
October 3rd 2018Read more by Sarah Booth
