SYN 90.7
The Weekly Wrap 3.08.18
In this week’s show we look at why Hannah Gadsby’s return to comedy is so important, reveal which crime show you should binge next and find out why Bethany is glad her week is over.
See the full playlist from the show below:
- Told You So – Miguel
- Regular Touch – Vera Blue
- Turn (Ayokay Remix) – The Wombats & Dagny
- No Ordinary Life – Matt Corby
- Show You – CXLOE
- Right Words – MOZA
- Feel The Way I Do – The Jungle Giants
The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.
We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.
Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.
