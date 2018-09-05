The Weekly Wrap 31.08.18

On this week’s show we call on tennis to treat women with the respect they deserve, look at the latest with the ongoing drought crisis, and for something a bit lighter: a review of “Finding Paris”. Plus, as always, we’ll give you all the news headlines you need.

(0.00) Headlines; (5:15) Politics – Scott Morrison’s First Week As PM; (9:00) Drought Crisis; (14:08) Sexism in Tennis; (18:30) Hot Or Not; (24:05) What Life Skills Should School’s Teach? (27:30) Finding Paris Review



See the full playlist from the show below:

Bee-sting – The Wombats All I See Is Music – Thundamentals Side Effects – Emily Warren & The Chainsmokers No Brainer – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo & Chance the Rapper Rumors – R3HAB & Sofia Carson Free Mind – Tash Sultana Ribs – Lorde Ocean Eyes – Billie Eilish

Featured Image: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ—AFP/Getty Images