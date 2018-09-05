SYN 90.7
The Weekly Wrap 31.08.18
On this week’s show we call on tennis to treat women with the respect they deserve, look at the latest with the ongoing drought crisis, and for something a bit lighter: a review of “Finding Paris”. Plus, as always, we’ll give you all the news headlines you need.
(0.00) Headlines; (5:15) Politics – Scott Morrison’s First Week As PM; (9:00) Drought Crisis; (14:08) Sexism in Tennis; (18:30) Hot Or Not; (24:05) What Life Skills Should School’s Teach? (27:30) Finding Paris Review
- Bee-sting – The Wombats
- All I See Is Music – Thundamentals
- Side Effects – Emily Warren & The Chainsmokers
- No Brainer – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo & Chance the Rapper
- Rumors – R3HAB & Sofia Carson
- Free Mind – Tash Sultana
- Ribs – Lorde
- Ocean Eyes – Billie Eilish
The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.
We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.
Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.
