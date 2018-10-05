The Weekly Wrap 5.10.18

On our final show we look at the controversial outcome of The Bachelor, give you our hot or not moments from the week for the last time, and find out why three year olds might be able to go to pre-school for free.

Plus we take you through our favourite Weekly Wrap moments in today’s final episode.

(0.00) Headlines; (4.12) Free Pre-School Proposal; (10.22) 2018 Bachelor Australia Finale; (18.24) VCE Exams; (25.13) Hot or Not; (33.00) Review of Brooklyn Nine Nine; (37.35) Our Favourite Weekly Wrap Moments

See the full playlist from the show below:

Tropical storms – Strangers for Sale One, Two, Three – Jess Glynne Rebels – Ivy Adara Ups and Downs – Shavaun Marie Get You – Daniel Caesar, featuring Kali Uchis Worry Bout A Thing – Jakubi Crazy in Love – Beyoncé

Featured Image: CHANNEL TEN