SYN 90.7

The Weekly Wrap 7.09.18

42238052_304992023565070_6719522071698735104_n

On this week’s show we explore Australia’s crisis with armed strawberries (cut them, don’t cut out!), take a look into the Emmy award’s public proposal and give you our thoughts on Channel Ten’s new show, Playing for Keeps. Plus we discuss the new Netflix film, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, and why some of its messages are potentially problematic.

(0.00) Headlines; (4.17) Independent Schools Funding; (7.48) Australia’s Armed Strawberries; (15.00) 2018 Emmy’s Proposal; (20.24) Hot or Not; (24.50) Discussion on Playing for Keeps; (31.52) Review of Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

 

See the full playlist from the show below:

  1. Confidence – Ocean Alley
  2. Guiding Light – Mumford and Sons
  3. Dream Girl – Jack River
  4. Ride It – Meg Mac
  5. East – Vallis Alps
  6. Only Friend – Cub Sport
  7. Dinosaurs – Ruby Fields

 

September 21st 2018
Read more by Sarah Booth
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Weekly Wrap

RUOKDay_ScreenSaver_1024x768_2017_YGWIT_Final
The Weekly Wrap

Interview with RUOK?: The Weekly Wrap 14.09.18

On this week’s show we have a chat to R U OK, look back at the controversy surrounding Serena Williams and the […]

crazy-rich-asians
The Weekly Wrap

The Weekly Wrap 7.09.18

On this week’s show we fact-check the myths surrounding Australia’s gender pay gap, call for an end to the Bachelor’s bullying, and […]

serenawilliamstutu
The Weekly Wrap

The Weekly Wrap 31.08.18

On this week’s show we call on tennis to treat women with the respect they deserve, look at the latest with the […]

Related Content

ZZa43Ifa_400x400
The Weekly Wrap

The Weekly Wrap 24.08.18

anniversary-bloom-blooming-196664
The Weekly Wrap

THE WEEKLY WRAP 17.08.18

fakedonkey
wtn1a
What The News

What The News – Ep #3 – Fake Zebras & Drive Thru Funerals