SYN 90.7
The Weekly Wrap 7.09.18
On this week’s show we explore Australia’s crisis with armed strawberries (cut them, don’t cut out!), take a look into the Emmy award’s public proposal and give you our thoughts on Channel Ten’s new show, Playing for Keeps. Plus we discuss the new Netflix film, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, and why some of its messages are potentially problematic.
(0.00) Headlines; (4.17) Independent Schools Funding; (7.48) Australia’s Armed Strawberries; (15.00) 2018 Emmy’s Proposal; (20.24) Hot or Not; (24.50) Discussion on Playing for Keeps; (31.52) Review of Sierra Burgess is a Loser.
See the full playlist from the show below:
- Confidence – Ocean Alley
- Guiding Light – Mumford and Sons
- Dream Girl – Jack River
- Ride It – Meg Mac
- East – Vallis Alps
- Only Friend – Cub Sport
- Dinosaurs – Ruby Fields
Sarah Booth
September 21st 2018Read more by Sarah Booth
Category: Audio
Topics: News
Tags: News, Pop Culture, reviews, strawberries, weaponised strawberries
