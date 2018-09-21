The Weekly Wrap 7.09.18

On this week’s show we explore Australia’s crisis with armed strawberries (cut them, don’t cut out!), take a look into the Emmy award’s public proposal and give you our thoughts on Channel Ten’s new show, Playing for Keeps. Plus we discuss the new Netflix film, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, and why some of its messages are potentially problematic.

(0.00) Headlines; (4.17) Independent Schools Funding; (7.48) Australia’s Armed Strawberries; (15.00) 2018 Emmy’s Proposal; (20.24) Hot or Not; (24.50) Discussion on Playing for Keeps; (31.52) Review of Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

See the full playlist from the show below: