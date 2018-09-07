The Weekly Wrap 7.09.18

On this week’s show we fact-check the myths surrounding Australia’s gender pay gap, call for an end to the Bachelor’s bullying, and Sarah reviews the rom-com Crazy Rich Asians. Plus, we discuss why the length of Ariana Grande’s dress should be irrelevant when talking about the incident at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

As always we’ll take you through the latest headlines and get you up to date on all the week’s news.

(0:00) Headlines; (4:15) Politics – Victorian Government Privacy Breach; (10:20) Surfing & the Gender pay gap; (15:00) Hot Or Not; (19:45) Bullying in the Bachelor; (22:45) Review of Crazy Rich Asians.



See the full playlist from the show below:

Killing My Time – G Flip . Eastside Acoustic – Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid God is Woman – Ariana Grande Talk to Me – Cosmo’s Midnight Currency – Ivy Adara Love Lies – Khalid & Normani

__________________________________________________________________________________

The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.

We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.

Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.

Featured Image: CRAZY RICH ASIANS