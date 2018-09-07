SYN 90.7
The Weekly Wrap 7.09.18
On this week’s show we fact-check the myths surrounding Australia’s gender pay gap, call for an end to the Bachelor’s bullying, and Sarah reviews the rom-com Crazy Rich Asians. Plus, we discuss why the length of Ariana Grande’s dress should be irrelevant when talking about the incident at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.
As always we’ll take you through the latest headlines and get you up to date on all the week’s news.
(0:00) Headlines; (4:15) Politics – Victorian Government Privacy Breach; (10:20) Surfing & the Gender pay gap; (15:00) Hot Or Not; (19:45) Bullying in the Bachelor; (22:45) Review of Crazy Rich Asians.
See the full playlist from the show below:
- Killing My Time – G Flip
- . Eastside Acoustic – Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
- God is Woman – Ariana Grande
- Talk to Me – Cosmo’s Midnight
- Currency – Ivy Adara
- Love Lies – Khalid & Normani
__________________________________________________________________________________
The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.
We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.
Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.
Featured Image: CRAZY RICH ASIANS
Sarah Booth
September 7th 2018Read more by Sarah Booth
Category: Audio
Topics: News
Tags: bachelor, Crazy Rich Asians, entertainment, gender pay gap, News, politics, popculture
More by The Weekly Wrap
The Weekly Wrap 31.08.18
On this week’s show we call on tennis to treat women with the respect they deserve, look at the latest with the […]
The Weekly Wrap 24.08.18
On this week’s show we explain what on earth is going on with Australia’s Prime Minister, evaluate our ongoing Bachelor Sweep and […]
THE WEEKLY WRAP 17.08.18
On this week’s show we take a look at the lack of diversity in Hollywood following the hype for the new movie […]