West Gate Fwy moving again after peak-hour crash caused traffic chaos

Traffic is moving again on the West Gate Fwy after a crash at the entrance to Burnley Tunnel caused traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters this morning.

The crash involving a truck occurred about 6.30am inbound just before the entrance to the tunnel, VicTraffic said.

Burnley Tunnel (M1), Southbank – lanes closed eastbound, Left-hand lane closed at the entrance to the… https://t.co/IqZOdGHcFo #victraffic — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) April 16, 2019

The crash blocked the left-hand lane, with the speed limit reduced around the scene causing long delays for commuters travelling into the city from Werribee and Geelong.

The crash was cleared just before 8am and all lanes reopened.

Heavy delays remain to the West Gate Bridge.

Image Credit: John Shadbolt, Creative Commons.