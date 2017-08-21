Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

We’ve already used up all of Earth’s resources for this year and it’s only August

Earth Overshoot Day is the day when the Earth’s resources are used up faster than it can regenerate and this year that day was August 2 2017. Reporter William Ton explains why we’ve used our resources up so quickly and what we can do about it.

 

Picture: geek.com

Jordan Fennell

August 21st 2017
