According to the Kimberley Toad Busters Cane Toads are a few weeks – even days away from Fitzroy Crossing (WA) and have nearly made it to the west coast of Australia with their arrival in Derby and the beach-side tourist town of Broome expected to be invaded by the end of the year. Dylan Storer spoke with Lee from the Kimberley Toad Busters earlier this week, have a listen here.

What are Cane Toads?

Cane Toads were introduced in the 1940’s in Queensland to eat the crop destroying cane beetle. The government at the time didn’t think it through that much as the toads couldn’t jump to the top of the sugar cane to eat the beetle. So the Cane Toads go bored and started a long battle across the vast expanse of this country we call Australia.

What do Cane Toads look like?

This is a native frog:

This is a Cane Toad:

Some people get confused with Cane Toads and native frogs. There are a few differences that should split them apart: Adult cane toads are usually very large – around 9-15 cm (or 3.5 to 5 inches) long. If you find one over 4 cm long, you should be able to identify it from the picture below.

However, smaller toads can easily be confused with native frogs. To make sure you don’t kill a native frog by mistake, please take all toads under 4 cm long to a frog expert for identification. If handling them, use rubber gloves. You can phone up Kimberley Toad Busters or the Department of Parks and Wildlife in your respective state.

They also have a distinctive call they make usually during the night. If you hear this Cane Toads are in your area:

They are the main differences between cane toads and Native frogs. Remember if you come across a cane toad the most humane way to euthanize it is to put it in the Freezer for 24hrs then bury them. Apparently they make great fertiliser.

