Where’s The Sex Ed for Queers? – 25 November 2018

Your Naughty and Rude pals Danny, Peta & Ceitidh are back and ready to get scandalous!

Ceitidh has some thoughts on the ethics of farshun giants à la Dolce & Gabbana.

Fresh from her Sunday night date, Peta’s wondering when it’s too soon to get back in the game after a breakup.

And Danny is frothin’ on some diverse icons.

Plus, what the hell’s the go with sex ed for queers? Or more accurately, the lack thereof?

