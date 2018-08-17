icket to freedom

SYN Nation

“White Guilt” to blame for silence around Indigenous Domestic Violence: Josephine Cashman

Indigenous Lawyer Josephine Cashman has blamed “White Guilt” for the silence around the disproportionate levels of domestic violence Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women face compared to Non-Indigenous Australians whilst criticizing a report from Our Watch that labels Colonisation as a driving force in the disproportionate numbers.

Domestic Violence

Dylan interviewed Josephine Cashman for The Edge:

Dylan Storer

August 17th 2018
