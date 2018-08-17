SYN Nation
“White Guilt” to blame for silence around Indigenous Domestic Violence: Josephine Cashman
Indigenous Lawyer Josephine Cashman has blamed “White Guilt” for the silence around the disproportionate levels of domestic violence Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women face compared to Non-Indigenous Australians whilst criticizing a report from Our Watch that labels Colonisation as a driving force in the disproportionate numbers.
Dylan interviewed Josephine Cashman for The Edge:
Dylan Storer
August 17th 2018Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: Audio, News, Politics
Topics: Community, Culture, Environment, News
Tags: Aboriginal Affairs, domestic violence, Indigenous, Justice System, law, politics
More by The Edge
Further Push For Indigenous Voice To Parliament
The Joint Select Committee into Constitutional Recognition has handed down its interim report. This follows large consultation with Indigenous people right across […]
What Is Fracking and How Will It Effect You?
To describe fracking as controversial is an understatement, I investigate exactly what fracking is and where it currently sits in Western Australia.
Wrong Skin: New Podcast Set In The Kimberley, More Than Just True Crime
A new podcast is sending shockwaves right across the Kimberley from the average person to the big end of town. It talks […]