White Night with artist JOF – Art Smitten Interview

Joseph O’Farrell (JOF) is a Melbourne/Naarm based artist and the creative director of White Night. Known for his own large-scale installations focused on accessibility and inclusivity, JOF’s aim with his work is to develop art that adds value to the community.

Here at Art Smitten, we spoke with him about an event that does just that.

White Night is a celebration of arts, culture and community. It will take place in Bendigo on Saturday 3 September and over in Geelong on Saturday 8 October. Don’t miss it!

For more info check out:

https://whitenight.com.au/bendigo/

https://whitenight.com.au/geelong/

