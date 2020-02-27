Who’s playing Pitch Music & Arts Festival?

Now in its fourth instalment, Pitch Music & Arts Festival is yet again bringing a sweltering line up of dance music to the foot of the Grampians. With international stars like Hunee, SPFDJ, and Marcel Dettmann gracing its stages, Pitch also provides an opportunity for local heroes to shine at what Resident Advisor has named as one of March’s best festivals worldwide.

Here are six Victorian acts who can’t be missed:

Moopie

Fresh off the back of an all-night set with Roza Terenzi at Radar, Moopie arrives at Pitch with a wealth of experience. From local park parties here in Melbourne to celebrated Berlin club Griessmuehle and back again, Moopie is a knowledgeable selector known for his wide-ranging radio mixes and iconic festival sets, as well as running his own eclectic label, A Colourful Storm. A Melbourne mainstay in Moyston? Magnificent.

Moopie will play the Pitch Black stage 9.00-11.00pm on Sunday the 8th.

Whiskey Houston

Whiskey Houston is one of Melbourne’s most prolific dancefloor curators. A regular DJ in many a venue, she has the nous to gee up a crowd along with an in depth understanding of dance music culture, making her sets informed and referential but still remaining contemporary and fresh. Expect to hear horns, percussion and bass, and expect to feel really good about it too.

Whiskey Houston will play the Pitch One stage 3.00-5.00pm on Sunday the 8th.

Interstellar Fugitives

DJ Sarah and Georgia Bird are the dynamic duo behind Interstellar Fugitives, and by extension their regularly held party, Neurotiq Erotiq. Their ability to pick a sick line-up is surpassed only by their ability to pick thumping tracks, and having played Strawberry Fields in the November just gone, know that they’re primed to take on a rowdy final night at Pitch.

Listen to an interview with Interstellar Fugitives on SYN’s Danza Famiglia below.

Interstellar Fugitives will play the Pitch Black stage 2.00-3.00am on Sunday the 8th.

Sleep D

Maryos Syawish and Corey Kikos are revered both locally and throughout the globe. The heads behind the Frankston-born label Butter Sessions, they started the label as a blog and mix series, and their DIY approach to releasing their own music and dedication to the Melbourne scene has led to Butter Sessions becoming the institution it is today. Revellers at Pitch this year will be treated to a live set from Sleep D which will no doubt showcase their experience and intellect through wobbling bass, dub and electro.



Sleep D will play a live set at Resident Advisor stage 10.00-11.00pm on Friday the 6th.

HOMECOMERS

DJ BORING

Originally from Melbourne, you might have heard DJ BORING’s track ‘Winona’ which currently sits on 5.8 million views on YouTube. Now based in London, the producer has shown he isn’t a one-hit wonder with EPs like For Tahn and Sunday Avenue, the latter which the features bongo bop 6AM Mimosa. A darling of the UK club scene, his melodic style of house will be a sonic treat on the Sunday night.

DJ BORING will play the Resident Advisor stage at 11.30pm-2.30am on Sunday the 8th.

Fantastic Man

Despite spending much of his career in Berlin, Mic Newman aka Fantastic Man’s tracks have a distinctly Australiana flavour. Through his use of left-field instrumentation a real whacky, psychedelic kind of house develops that echoes both the Australian musical and physical landscapes. Between sets at Berghain’s Panaroma Bar through to Splendour in the Grass and everywhere in between, Newman has managed to produce a bounty of EPs and now play his third consecutive Pitch as well.



Fantastic Man will play the Pitch One stage at 3.00-5.00am on Saturday the 7th.

Check out the full Pitch Music & Arts Festival line up and set times here