Will Brisbane be ready for the 2032 Olympics?

Brisbane,City,Skyline,And,Brisbane,River,At,Twilight,In,Australia

After bungled opening and closing ceremonies in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will Brisbane be ready for the 2032 Olympics? It’s a big task for a small, little known city on the world stage. Additionally, what will it mean for our neighbour to the North?

Panorama reporter Benjamin Lamb spoke to University of Queensland professor in economics Dr John Quiggin, Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind and Brisbane local Damian to find out more.

 

Panorama

August 2nd 2021
Read more by Panorama
Category:
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

Related Content

Family of Iranian refugee launch legal action against the Australian government.

Reef

News Talk: Government blocks Great Barrier Reef 'in danger' status

Vaccine Ben

Why is the Australian Government vaccine advertising so bad?