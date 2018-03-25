Will You Be My Sugar Daddy? – 25 March 2018

Naughty Rude got sugary this week with Imogen, Tal & Felicity dishing up all things sugar daddies and babies. From the history of the sugar daddy/baby exchange, the ethics behind the industry, catfishing, to even how to land yourself some sugar, we spill the whole packet – and, as always, answer your burning questions!

