SYN Nation
Will You Be My Sugar Daddy? – 25 March 2018
Naughty Rude got sugary this week with Imogen, Tal & Felicity dishing up all things sugar daddies and babies. From the history of the sugar daddy/baby exchange, the ethics behind the industry, catfishing, to even how to land yourself some sugar, we spill the whole packet – and, as always, answer your burning questions!
Ask us anything and remain anonymous. Text us on 0438 662 426 OR send us a message on thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.
We’re chatting live and answering all your questions every Sunday from 8PM AEDT on SYN Nation.
