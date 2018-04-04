Win one of 10 double passes to see Jacob Sacher at MICF

Jacob Sacher is performing at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

JACOB Sacher joined Cake and Kelso on Get Cereal last week to chat about his upcoming show, Paul Noodle PHD Candidate, at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

To celebrate, we are giving you the chance to win one of 10 double passes to see Jacob live at Tasma Terrace, Parliament Square at 8.30pm on Saturday April 7.

Jayden Forster

April 4th 2018
