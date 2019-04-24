Woman’s body found in the heart of Chinatown

Streets in Melbourne’s CBD have been cordoned off this morning after a woman’s body was found in the middle of Chinatown.

It’s believed the woman, who is yet to be identified, is a 33-year-old and was discovered by a passer-by at the intersection of Little Bourke Street and Celestial Avenue about 6.30am.

#BREAKING: The body of a woman has been discovered in Melbourne’s CBD, she has not yet been identified. #9News pic.twitter.com/MlkbYc8PM5 — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) April 23, 2019

The cause of death is yet to be determined and it is unclear if it is suspicious.

The woman’s body remains covered in the gutter as investigation continues.

Update: The body of a 33-year-old woman was discovered by a passerby this morning in Chinatown. Police say still too early to tell how she died. SES have begun setting up a tarp at the crime scene. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/7c0aQbfsU4 — Sam Cucchiara (@SamCucchiara9) April 23, 2019

The SES has begun setting up a tarp at the crime scene to preserve any evidence that could be destroyed as light rain begins to fall in the CBD.

Little Bourke Street remains closed between Swanston and Russell streets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image Credit: Stephanie Ferrier, ABC News.