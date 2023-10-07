Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post

Women Walk For Permanent Refugee Visas

Immigration. 7 October

Dominique Niere reports.

Press play to listen (refresh if you can’t see the audio player) or read the story below.

Female refugee advocates are walking from Melbourne to Canberra to campaign for permanent protection visas for asylum seekers.

22 women are undertaking the more than 600km walk.

Some of the women and their families say they have been waiting a decade for permanent visas.

In February, the federal government announced around 19,000 people on temporary visas could apply for permanent visas.

Dominique Niere

Loughlin Patrick

