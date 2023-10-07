Women Walk For Permanent Refugee Visas

Dominique Niere reports.

Female refugee advocates are walking from Melbourne to Canberra to campaign for permanent protection visas for asylum seekers.

22 women are undertaking the more than 600km walk.

Some of the women and their families say they have been waiting a decade for permanent visas.

In February, the federal government announced around 19,000 people on temporary visas could apply for permanent visas.