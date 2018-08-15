Work Experience Blog: Brodie Cullen

Work Experience Blog: June 2018

Written by Brodie Cullen

Choosing what I wanted to do for work experience involved a lot of stressing and having no clue of what I wanted to do in my future. I only had one ‘clue’ as to what I thought I might want to do – music and media.

After some Googling around I came across SYN. And as soon as I saw it, it had already ticked all the boxes for me. As I applied a bit later than everyone else, my work experience was at least 2 months away. And so the worthwhile wait began.

As daunting as I thought it would be, getting into the city and finding my way to SYN headquarters was surprisingly fun and it felt good to be independent. As soon as I walked in the door, I felt right at home; everyone was so nice and caring and I felt as if I could be myself as I might around friends.

My four days at SYN was filled with making my own radio segments (and editing them), air checking podcasts, helping choose interview questions and staying back to help out on SYN’s Australian music show ‘The Hoist’.

And finally (the most amazing experience that happened being the vision switcher on the ‘1700’ Aussie music talk show! This involved me switching between camera angles from the show to put live out to air – its great how they put you on an important thing to do with no experience at all. As well as featuring in behind the scenes of ‘1700’, one of my other favourite experiences as just meeting new people and seeing how open and creative and funny everyone was both at SYN and the set on 1700.

I know that this experience has lightened the way to future media/radio jobs, and I definitely know I want to come back to SYN as a volunteer. I highly recommend anyone with a taste of music and creativity to come to SYN for their work experience as it was one of the best things I have ever done.

Applications for 2019 work experience will open in October 2018. Questions? Email membership[@]syn.org.au.