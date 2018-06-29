Work Experience Blog: June 2018

Written by Minna Gardiner

As the time to start thinking about work experience placements for 2018 came around, I was really nervous, as I had little to no idea of what I wanted to do, or a general direction to go in. My school offered a list of previous organisations to do work experience at, and the ‘Radio and Television’ section caught my eye. I found the SYN website, and did a bit of research, and was really interested in doing my placement here. On my application, I said that I was interested in all aspects of media, and little did I know that in a few months, I would have had so many new experiences that have shaped an incredible week.

On the first day, I was eager, but also quite nervous, but I was welcomed into an environment filled with kind and amazing people. I planned and recorded a music podcast with Josh, and watched the BTS of a radio show with Sally on ‘The Hoist‘, I was so excited for the week ahead. On day two of work experience at SYN, I edited the podcast with Lindsey. It was really interesting learning how to use Adobe Audition, and how to effectively edit podcast audio. Wednesday was definitely my favourite, as I got to be the director of an episode of 1700, which was awesome, as I got to learn how all of the controls worked, and got to see the set. The hosts and crew were all incredibly welcoming. On Thursday I recorded and edited sweepers with Aimee, as well as co-hosting ‘Amplify‘ – SYN’s under 18’s radio show – with Connor and Jezlyn. Being on the radio was a new and challenging experience, which I really enjoyed.

As my time at SYN comes to an end, I’d like to thank the staff and volunteers at the House of SYN for being so welcoming, and making this a week to remember. I’m really glad to have done my work experience here as it has helped me in beginning to make decisions about my future pathways, and I am definitely considering a career in the media. I would recommend doing work experience at SYN to anyone and everyone, because this week was so much better than I could’ve hoped for.

Applications for 2019 work experience will open in October 2018. Questions? Email membership[@]syn.org.au.