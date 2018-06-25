Work Experience Blog: Toni Jayawardhena

Work Experience Blog: June 2018

Written by Toni Jayawardhena

When the time came for me to begin work experience, I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I was already familiar with SYN because I had previously taken part of the Schools On Air program when I was in year 8. I straight away knew that SYN was the place I wanted to do work experience because I loved doing the Schools On Air program. I was taking media and journalism at school and it was one of my favourite subjects therefore I knew that I would have a blast in doing work experience at SYN.

As the first day of my work experience came along I was very exited and surprisingly not overly nervous. As I came in everyone at SYN was super welcoming and nice so I felt very included really fast. I was having so much fun creating posters and doing audio editing at the start of the week. When Wednesday came along I started having even more fun because I got to be the Technical Director of the show 1700, at C31’s studios, that is produced by SYN. I got to experience what it was like to work backstage on live TV and I was more than grateful for the amazing opportunity. Thursday was probably my favourite day because I got be a guest on the live radio show, Amplify, with Connor and Jezlyn. They were both so nice and easy going and I had so much fun working with them.

Overall my time at SYN was amazing and so much fun and I recommend to to everyone because I believe that there is a place for everyone at SYN. I’m so glad that I chose SYN to do my work experience because I do not believe that I could’ve had this much fun anywhere else. I’m so thankful for all the staff at SYN that made my time at SYN so enjoyable and it wouldn’t be the same if I didn’t have the amazing staff at SYN to work with 🙂

Applications for 2019 work experience will open in October 2018. Questions? Email membership[@]syn.org.au.