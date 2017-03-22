SYN 90.7
World happiness report: Where does Australia sit and how do we get happy?
March 20th, 2017 was International Day of Happiness, as proposed by Chairman and CEO of Illien Global Public Benefit Corporation and former United Nations Adviser, Jayme Illian, and adopted by consensus at the United Nations.
Every year, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network releases a coinciding World Happiness Report, ranking 155 countries via survey on their happiness levels. Reporter Tarnay Sass finds out where Australia sits in this ranking, and what the key traits of happy people are.
Jordan Fennell
March 22nd 2017Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
