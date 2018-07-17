Wrong Skin: New True Crime Podcast Set In The Kimberley

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander People Are Advised That The Following Content Contains The Names Of People Who Have Died.

The Age investigative journalist, Richard Baker, one of the journalists behind the Phoebe’s Fall podcast, has just released the first episode in a new true crime series called ‘Wrong Skin’.

It talks about a relationship in the 1990’s banned under traditional law in Looma Community, in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, the couple went missing with one body being discovered 11 months later and the other still officially a missing person.

Dylan Storer spoke with Walkley Award-winning journalist Richard Baker about his time in the Kimberley and the podcast.

You can subscribe to the podcast in iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts from along with searching “Wrong Skin” on the internet.