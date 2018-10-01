Former Home and Away star unable to use left leg after terrifying motorcycle crash

Credit: IMDB.

Former Home and Away star David Jones Roberts is recovering after a terrifying motorcycle accident in Los Angeles.

New Idea reports the crash occurred when the actor was returning to Los Angeles from Canada where he was shooting an episode of Stan series iZombie.


View this post on Instagram

Like riding a bike… Right? Today was fun 😊 #persistence #goals #work

A post shared by David jones-roberts (@djonesroberts) on

David, who played Xavier Austin in the Channel Seven soap, was riding his motorcycle along Melrose Avenue on Sept 15 when a car pulled out in front of him, according to the publication.

His body flipped over the car and landed in the middle of the road.

“I tried to get around him, but I hit the back passenger’s side of the car and went flying,” the 28-year-old told New Idea.

David was lucky to have survived the accident, with a firefighter at the scene telling him, “You should be dead”.

The actor ruptured the quadriceps tendon in his left leg in the crash.

David was rushed to hospital, but because he didn’t have health insurance, he had to take himself to another hospital.

“We ordered an Uber and I hobbled out of the hospital in excruciating pain and put myself into a car,” he told New Idea.

David Jones Roberts and Rebecca Breeds pictured filming on set of Home and Away, Credit: Channel Seven.

David Jones Roberts and Rebecca Breeds pictured filming on set of Home and Away, Credit: Channel Seven.

David had surgery 48 hours after the crash and is recovering at home in LA.

It will be at least five months before he regains mobility in his leg, if at all.

Thinking of you David!

Image Credit: IMDB.

Jayden Forster

October 1st 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Credit: Olivia Deeble, Instagram.

Home and Away teen star in hospital with brain injury

Credit: Chris Hyde, Getty via Zimbio - NOT FOR COMMERCIAL USE

Ray Meagher's touching tribute to Cornelia Frances

Credit: Dave Hunt, AAP via ABC.

Celebrities pay tribute to Home and Away star Cornelia Frances