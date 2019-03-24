SYN 90.7
Yarra River Environmental Health Risk
The Yarra River’s environmental health is being put at risk due to litter, pollution and invasive species. A recent report that was conducted over a four-year period has warned that over 180 tonnes of rubbish has been collected from the river system.
Reporter Megan Whitfield speaks to the people behind the report, and what can be done.
