How Do Young People Find Jobs? – Get Cereal Saturdays 23 June
It takes an average of 4.7 years for Australian youth to find purposeful jobs after finishing their education. That’s a bloody long time.
Sam & Jules were outraged – but not surprised – when they read that stat.
Jobs are fewer and fewer. Graduate positions require years of experience. Unpaid internships on top of study, work and balancing a social life we are told are essential to getting hired. And don’t get us started on prickly interviews!
Fittingly, VicHealth’s Mental Wellbeing Manager Irene Verins joined Sam & Jules this Saturday to discuss the Staying on Track Forum taking place this weekend, shining a light on the difficulties young people face in securing employment after study. Listen to the podcast below.
