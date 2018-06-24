How Do Young People Find Jobs? – Get Cereal Saturdays 23 June

It takes an average of 4.7 years for Australian youth to find purposeful jobs after finishing their education. That’s a bloody long time.

Sam & Jules were outraged – but not surprised – when they read that stat.

Jobs are fewer and fewer. Graduate positions require years of experience. Unpaid internships on top of study, work and balancing a social life we are told are essential to getting hired. And don’t get us started on prickly interviews!

Fittingly, VicHealth’s Mental Wellbeing Manager Irene Verins joined Sam & Jules this Saturday to discuss the Staying on Track Forum taking place this weekend, shining a light on the difficulties young people face in securing employment after study. Listen to the podcast below.