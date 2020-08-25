Panorama Logo

On Air

Young people getting caught in “debt tsunami”

960x0

Young people in Australia are facing a “debt tsunami” as they borrow money to pay for basic living costs, warns the Consumer Policy Research Centre.

Angus Thomson heard from CEO Lauren Solomon about the impacts. 

Guests

Lauren Solomon, CEO at Consumer Policy Research Centre

Contributors

Angus Thomson

Panorama

August 25th 2020
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

31384848-0-image-a-30_1596136110915
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Who is sending those mysterious seeds?

Packets of seeds are showing up across the globe with an unmarked sender. Who is receiving them, who is sending them, and […]

3
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talk #6: Voicing concern about youth mental health and climate change

In our final interview with Local and Vocal campaigners from the Foundation for Young Australians, our reporters Anneliese Farrer and Angus Thomson […]

How difficult is it to translate COVID-19 materials in other languages_
Panorama Logo
Panorama

How difficult is it to translate COVID-19 materials in other languages?

According to an ABC report last week, a mistakes have been found in the translation of government materials about COVID-19. Does that […]

Related Content

2-glassblowing
Panorama Logo
Panorama

From art to science: how glassblowing is aiding construction of quantum sensors

2
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talk #5: Meet the young people fighting for financial access to university degrees

200806-beirut-explosion-mn-0930_4d3e561b64abe37e301eb4a2627282a2.fit-760w
Panorama Logo
Panorama

EXPLAINED: How ammonium nitrate fueled Beirut explosion