SYN 90.7
Young people at risk from lack of exercise
Most young people do not get enough exercise, putting them at risk of long term health problems, a new report has found.
92% percent of Australian teenages are not meeting their daily physical activity requirements, with most spedning upwards of 3 hours a day on phones and tablet devices. A Vic Health report has also uncovered some alarming figures about screen time and inactivity in young children aged between 1-5.
Vasiliki Raptis dissects the report, and speaks to health experts about the implications physical inactivity might have for young people in the long term.
Jack Fryer
March 5th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: Health, Health concerns, Physical activity, young people
More by Panorama
Owen Wilson ‘Wowposting’: Behind the Wow
On a Monday evening in March, hundreds of strangers gathered together at Melbourne’s Federation square to wow in unison like the film […]
Greens win Northcote by-election
The Greens have taken the state seat of Northcote in a recent by-election, beating the Labor party in an electorate they’ve held […]
Voice activated artificial intelligence fears
“Hey Siri, should we be worried about the rise of AI, especially when it’s being used in our homes?” Companies like Google […]