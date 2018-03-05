Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Young people at risk from lack of exercise

physical activity

Most young people do not get enough exercise, putting them at risk of long term health problems, a new report has found.

92% percent of Australian teenages are not meeting their daily physical activity requirements, with most spedning upwards of 3 hours a day on phones and tablet devices. A Vic Health report has also uncovered some alarming figures about screen time and inactivity in young children aged between 1-5.

Vasiliki Raptis dissects the report, and speaks to health experts about the implications physical inactivity might have for young people in the long term.

Jack Fryer

March 5th 2018
