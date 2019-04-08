Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Youth Employment: Federal Budget 2019

Screen Shot 2019-04-08 at 10.07.02 am

What does the federal budget mean for the youth’s employment prospects? Reporter Stefan Bradley has this report from the Foundation for Young Australian’s post-budget panel.

Contributors

Stefan Bradley

April 8th 2019
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

fabrizio-verrecchia-438342-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Our Loneliness Epidemic

Loneliness has been equated to being as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It’s also something we are all vulnerable to […]

Screen Shot 2019-04-07 at 2.47.26 pm
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Mental Health Services: Federal Budget 2019

Mental health services are expecting to receive a boost in funding after the government released their 2019 federal budget. Much needed funding […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Djab Wurrung traditional owners go to court over Western Freeway expansion

The Djab Wurrung traditional owners have been fighting the Victorian Government’s Western Freeway expansion, which could potentially destroy hundreds of sacred trees […]

Related Content

AP_19058416924425.0
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Kim-Trump Summit

Women holding a pens writing a notebook. Recording concept
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Federal Government launches toolkit to help employers hire people with disability

JOB BLOG // Alumni Profile: Maggie Tweedie