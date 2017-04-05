Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Youth underemployment at its highest in 40 years

Find Job

A report released by The Brotherhood of St Laurence in March found that youth underemployment is at a 40 year high.

Reporter Kelsey Rettino spoke to an underemployed youth, a spokesperson from The Brotherhood of St Laurence, and a spokesperson from the Career Development Association Australia to find out more about the state of youth unemployment and underemployment in Australia.

April 5th 2017
Read more by kelseyrettino
Category: , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

youth voice 2
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Victorian Youth Summit: young voices cry for change

Around 400 young people attended the Victorian Parliament’s inaugural Youth Summit at Melbourne’s MCG on Friday.  Panorama reporters Alain Nygugen and Dona Malaish caught the passionate […]

happppyyy
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

World happiness report: Where does Australia sit and how do we get happy?

  March 20th, 2017 was International Day of Happiness, as proposed by Chairman and CEO of Illien Global Public Benefit Corporation and former […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Youtube’s restricted mode a cause of concern for LGBTIQ youth mental health

A recent backlash by Youtube users surrounding pro-LGBTIQ content that is hidden when restricted mode is activated has prompted Youtube to apologize. […]

Related Content

Cane Toad Meme
ENVIRENCE.png
Envirence

Brace Yourselves, Cane Toads are Coming

Pathways Logo
Pathways

Pathways Podcast Week 2 11/2/17

in-defense-of-comprehensive-sex-education-l-qdoaxm
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show - 5th February 2017