Youth unemployment in Australia

Listen to Episode

Many young Australians are struggling to find meaningful work, despite being more qualified than ever.

But just how can young people find jobs in today’s competitive work environment?

Phoebe Martin reports. 

July 7th 2016
Read more by Luke Michael
