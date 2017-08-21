SYN 90.7
The youth vote and marriage equality
At last count 380,000 young people aged between 18-25 years old are not yet enrolled to vote. Reporter Jack Fryer takes a look at the impact the youth vote could have on the marriage equality postal plebiscite.
picture: huffingtonpost.com
Jordan Fennell
August 21st 2017Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Tags: marriage equality, postal plebiscite, youth vote
