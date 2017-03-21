SYN 90.7
Youtube’s restricted mode a cause of concern for LGBTIQ youth mental health
A recent backlash by Youtube users surrounding pro-LGBTIQ content that is hidden when restricted mode is activated has prompted Youtube to apologize. Reporter Jordan Fennell spoke with Felicity Tang, host of The Naughty Rude Show, a radio show which explores topics like sexual identity, relationships, and mental health, and Sam Menhennet, a Youtuber, to find out what happened and the impact it’s had.
Jordan Fennell
March 21st 2017Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Tags: LGBTIQ rights, mental health, youtube
