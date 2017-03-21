Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Youtube’s restricted mode a cause of concern for LGBTIQ youth mental health

A recent backlash by Youtube users surrounding pro-LGBTIQ content that is hidden when restricted mode is activated has prompted Youtube to apologize. Reporter Jordan Fennell spoke with Felicity Tang, host of The Naughty Rude Show,  a radio show which explores topics like sexual identity, relationships, and mental health, and Sam Menhennet, a Youtuber, to find out what happened and the impact it’s had.

Jordan Fennell

March 21st 2017
