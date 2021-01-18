insta3

Yumi Zouma Interview

zouma

Matt has an extensive discussion with Charlie of Yumi Zouma, concerning many aspects of the band’s musicality.

Part of New & Approved’s mythical unaired episode (technical difficulties). Produced by Matt Thorley.

New and Approved

January 18th 2021
