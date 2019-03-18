Zoinks! Fred from Scooby Doo has just landed a new TV role

Freddie Prinze Jr. pictured in a scene from Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, Credit: IMDB.

Do you remember Fred from the Scooby Doo movies?

The top (and my female colleagues want me to say hunky) bloke was played by a man named Freddie Prinze Jr.

But long before he appeared alongside Scooby, Shaggy, Thelma and Daphne in the popular adventure films, the actor starred in teen drama She’s All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Now the former 90s star is returning to the genre that made him a household name … as a parental.

Variety reports Prinze, 43, will take on the role of Nancy Drew’s father in an upcoming TV teen drama adaptation of the classic fictional character, Nancy Drew.

Nancy Drew gif

Prinze will play Carson Drew, a “dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife”.

Apparently, his attempts to reconnect with her take a turn for the worst when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals some unsettling secrets from his past.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Freddie Prinze (@realfreddieprinze) on

Prinze is married to Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Daphne in the Scooby Doo movies.

He was recently seen in Star Wars Rebels and Robot Chicken.

Image Credit: IMDB.

Jayden Forster

March 18th 2019
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Credit: Channel 10.

Revealed: Australia's next Bachelor is an astrophysicist named Matt Agnew

Credit: Jerod Harris, Getty via Zimbio.

Glee star Darren Criss marries longtime girlfriend Mia Swier

MV5BOTE0MjQ1NDU3OV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNTI4MTgwNzM@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,674,1000_AL_

Review: Netflix Sex Education