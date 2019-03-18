Do you remember Fred from the Scooby Doo movies?

The top (and my female colleagues want me to say hunky) bloke was played by a man named Freddie Prinze Jr.

But long before he appeared alongside Scooby, Shaggy, Thelma and Daphne in the popular adventure films, the actor starred in teen drama She’s All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Now the former 90s star is returning to the genre that made him a household name … as a parental.

Variety reports Prinze, 43, will take on the role of Nancy Drew’s father in an upcoming TV teen drama adaptation of the classic fictional character, Nancy Drew.

Prinze will play Carson Drew, a “dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife”.

Apparently, his attempts to reconnect with her take a turn for the worst when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals some unsettling secrets from his past.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddie Prinze (@realfreddieprinze) on Dec 30, 2018 at 5:55pm PST

Prinze is married to Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Daphne in the Scooby Doo movies.

He was recently seen in Star Wars Rebels and Robot Chicken.

Image Credit: IMDB.