SYN 90.7
ZS Sonia: Pioneering the way for women in esports
This year the Australian Esports Media Group introduced the first Australian female only Counter Strike: Go league where six teams competed over seven weeks for a total prize pool of $10 000. ZS Sonia, a competitive esports player and Twitch streamer, founded Ravens OCE, the first fully female esports organization and one of the teams to play in this new league. Panorama chatted with Sonia about her role in pioneering the way for women in esports.
Photo: @WPGIleague twitter page
Audio: PGTV Twitch
Jordan Fennell
March 8th 2017Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Topics: Gaming
Tags: competitive gaming, counter strike, esport, International Women's Day special, streamer, twitch, video games
More by Panorama
A step towards equality with female pedestrian crossing signs
On March 7 2017, ten of the traffic lights outside Flinders Street Station undertook a transformation just in time for International Women’s […]
High levels of metal found in Queensland turtles
By Rochelle Kirkham New research shows turtles on the Great Barrier Reef are facing record-breaking health issues. Green turtles at Upstart Bay, south […]
French presidential candidate Le Penn sparks controversy by not wearing head scarf
Far right French presidential candidate, and front-runner in the first round of the French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen, has recently sparked […]