ZS Sonia: Pioneering the way for women in esports

This year the Australian Esports Media Group introduced the first Australian female only Counter Strike: Go league where six teams competed over seven weeks for a total prize pool of $10 000. ZS Sonia, a competitive esports player and Twitch streamer, founded Ravens OCE, the first fully female esports organization and one of the teams to play in this new league. Panorama chatted with Sonia about her role in pioneering the way for women in esports.

Photo: @WPGIleague twitter page

Audio: PGTV Twitch