Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

ZS Sonia: Pioneering the way for women in esports

 

This year the Australian Esports Media Group introduced the first Australian female only Counter Strike: Go league where six teams competed over seven weeks for a total prize pool of $10 000. ZS Sonia, a competitive esports player and Twitch streamer, founded Ravens OCE, the first fully female esports organization and one of the teams to play in this new league. Panorama chatted with Sonia about her role in pioneering the way for women in esports.

Photo: @WPGIleague twitter page

Audio: PGTV Twitch

Jordan Fennell

March 8th 2017
Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

A step towards equality with female pedestrian crossing signs

On March 7 2017, ten of the traffic lights outside Flinders Street Station undertook a transformation just in time for International Women’s […]

Green Island Turtle_2
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

High levels of metal found in Queensland turtles

By Rochelle Kirkham New research shows turtles on the Great Barrier Reef are facing record-breaking health issues.  Green turtles at Upstart Bay, south […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

French presidential candidate Le Penn sparks controversy by not wearing head scarf

Far right French presidential candidate, and front-runner in the first round of the French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen, has recently sparked […]

Related Content

1655946_704695499570329_1547727467_n.png
Player One

Top 5 Indie Games at PAX Aus 2016

Maddy's Adventures at PAX Aus

JUST20TAKE20IT.jpg
Test205.png
The Yellow Family

The Yellow Family S01E04 - 'Marge Be Not Proud'